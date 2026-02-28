Russia’s Medvedev Chides Trump ‘The Peacemaker’ Over Attack on Iran

New Delhi: Russia’s Dmitry Medvedev, deputy chairman of the country’s Security Council and former president, on Saturday sharply criticised U.S. President Donald Trump for ordering a military strike on Iran, mocking Trump’s past self-description as a “peacemaker.” Medvedev accused Trump of abandoning diplomacy and launching an unwarranted attack on a sovereign nation.

In a post on X, Medvedev said Trump’s actions ran counter to his earlier claims of seeking peace and portrayed the strikes as reckless aggression that could further destabilise the Middle East. He suggested that Trump’s reputation for peace was now undermined by the offensive - comments that reflect Moscow’s long-standing opposition to U.S. military interventions.

"The peacemaker once again showed his face," Medvedev, a former Russian president, said. "All negotiations with Iran are a cover operation. No one doubted it. No one really wanted to negotiate anything."

The question is who has more patience to wait for the inglorious end of their enemy. The USA is only 249 years old. The Persian Empire was founded more than 2,500 years ago. Let's see in 100 years…"

Advertisement

The remarks came as the United States and Israel launched coordinated air and missile strikes on Iran’s military and strategic targets, in what Trump described as “major combat operations” meant to degrade Tehran’s missile and nuclear capabilities. Iran responded with retaliatory missile and drone attacks against Israel, and regional tensions spiked further.

Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam

Advertisement

"I reiterate that we will not accept anyone dragging the country into adventures that threaten its security and unity."

Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide

"The attack is described by Israel as a preventive strike, but it is not in line with international law. Preventive attacks require an immediately imminent threat."