Skies Turn Orange in Some Part of Greece Due to Sahara Dust Storm | Image:X

Advertisement

Athens: Hurricane-like winds hauling dust from the Sahara Desert made the sky "orange" across much of Greece, including the capital city of Athens, on Tuesday. This degraded air quality and high temperature rise, made the situation worst in some part of Greece.

An X user posted a video wrote, “What’s going on – I never saw this – It’s completely Orange – the Sun should be there.”

Advertisement

In the viral video post a person standing in his balcony recorded the entire dust storm which covered the sky in orange coloured.

Watch Viral Greece Orange Sky Video Here:

Advertisement

🚨🇬🇷 Athens, Greece 23/04/2024



“What’s going on - I never saw this - It’s completely Orange - the Sun should be there” pic.twitter.com/kQWT26OOOX — Concerned Citizen (@BGatesIsaPyscho)

Netizens in the comment section shared there thoughts and opinions on the viral orange sky Greece video.

Advertisement

One user wrote, ‘Happens about 30 days per year in Greece on average. Dust from the Sahara Desert.’, another user wrote, ‘I don’t know about Greece specifically because I’ve never been but I’ve lived in the Middle East for a year and orange skies like this one is VERY common. It’s caused by sand storms.’

One more user wrote, ‘This also happened in NY last summer. They said it was fires but I have never seen the sky turn orange.’

Advertisement

The cloud were massive and thick during the storm affect which resulted in orange dust everywhere in the morning. People were seen wearing face masks on the streets as dust can cause several health issues.