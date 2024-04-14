Advertisement

New Delhi: Salary negotiation is one of the toughest part of the recruitment process. However, you should not worry as former recruitment manager of world's one of the biggest company Google is here to give advice on how to grab that lucrative job offer. The Current CEO of Salary data company FairComp advise to the job seekers is to ask questions while negotiating salary.

Without mincing his words, he told CNBCMakeIt, the point is, "if you don't ask", "the answer is always no." He talked about few pointers that candidate must take note of before asking for a fatter paycheck than the initial offer.

Church said that its imperative to understand that how companies come up with offer in the first place. He stated that two factors play into their calculations.

Many companies “spend usually tens of thousands of dollars a year on compensation data” from data providers with real-time, up-to-date figures about pay in their industry. “That’s how they’ll create bands,” or salary ranges for specific positions, he added. And “typically, companies begin the offer negotiation at the bottom of the band” when it’s time to make that offer.

The second factor which comes into play is the how companies construct their offer packages which is based on a specific compensation philosophy.

This includes where in the spectrum of salary ranges they fall -- if they pay more than most companies, the same, or less, etc.

Figure out which salary band you're eligible for

Church suggests job seekers to question their prospective employers ," how does this level map to your bands internally?”

When companies are concluding their salary bands, they often have “levels one through 10” which can be mirrored in titles but aren’t always clear. The ex-Google recruiter cited an example of the software engineer position which both freshers and people with decades of experience can have.

“Figuring out the specific level that you’re at will indicate the level of seniority the company believes you have” and therefore the kind of salary they think you’re eligible for, Church told CNBC Make IT.

How to pitch for a higher salary package

Church advised to take time and aske for a fatter paycheck when you have asked all the questions from the recruiter. He asked the job seekers to tell them “I’m really excited about this offer. Give me a couple of days to process and I’ll circle back with you. Then start doing some research," he said.

Church suggested checking sites that can offer data about salary and levels and connect with the people in the industry who can help give you a better idea about the pay the position deserves.

Finally, when you get back to your prospective employer, say something like, “I know you said this about the compensation philosophy,” Church recommends.

“I’m really excited. I want to join, if you can hit this number… I will sign today.”

According to Church, the prospective job employer might get back to you and say yes and offer a little less. He also said that they might get back to you and say no altogether. But if you don't ask, you'll miss out on the chance to get a higher pay, Church said.

