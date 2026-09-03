Saudi Arabia Accuses Iran of Attack on Oil Tanker Sidr in Strait of Hormuz, Resulting in Seafarers' Deaths

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia on Wednesday claimed that Iran targeted an oil tanker, the Sidr, as it transited through the Strait of Hormuz, resulting in fatalities among the vessel's crew. In an official statement, Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed stern condemnation of the action.

In the statement, Riyadh extended its condemnation to broader regional military action, citing Iranian attacks directed at Jordan, Bahrain, and Kuwait. "The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expresses the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s condemnation of the Islamic Republic of Iran’s targeting of the Saudi tanker (Sidr) while it was transiting the Strait of Hormuz, and resulted in fatalities among the tanker’s crew," the Ministry stated.

Saudi Arabia reaffirmed its full solidarity with these neighbouring nations and expressed unwavering support for any measures they take to safeguard their sovereignty and national security against external threats. Highlighting the risks posed to global stability, the ministry underscored the urgent need to protect maritime trade routes and ensure the security of global energy supplies. The Kingdom emphasised adherence to the principles of international law, the UN Charter, state sovereignty, and good-neighbourly relations.

"The Kingdom stresses the need to halt escalation and respect the security and safety of international navigation, the security of global energy supplies, the principles of good neighbourliness, the sovereignty of states, the Charter of the United Nations, and international law and norms," the statement read.

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Concluding its address, the ministry urged all involved parties to exercise maximum restraint, immediately halt further military escalation, and return to peaceful diplomatic negotiations to resolve ongoing conflicts. The incident promptly triggered a unified diplomatic response across Gulf nations, with Qatar and Kuwait condemning the escalation and demanding an immediate safeguard of vital international shipping corridors.

The State of Qatar called for an immediate and unconditional reopening of the critical shipping lane. In an official statement released by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Doha denounced the targeting of the Saudi tanker SIDR, which resulted in fatalities among the vessel's crew. Qatar characterised the attack as “a blatant violation of the rules of international law and freedom of maritime navigation, as well as a flagrant breach of United Nations Security Council Resolution 2817.”

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Reaffirming its stance on international shipping channels, the foreign ministry expressed Qatar's "categorical rejection of using the Strait of Hormuz as a means of exerting pressure" and urged all parties to ensure the waterway remains open. Closing with a pledge of regional alignment, Qatar called for an end to "Iran's unjustified attacks on the property of sisterly countries," while expressing full solidarity with Riyadh and confirming its support for any measures taken by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to protect its assets.

Subsequently, Kuwait warned that the escalating maritime assault directly threatens global energy supplies and freedom of navigation. In an official statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kuwait denounced the targeting of the vessel and the resulting loss of life among its crew.

Reiterating the urgent need to preserve stability in the critical international waterway, the foreign ministry urged an immediate end to military escalations across the region. "The Ministry emphasises the necessity of an immediate halt to all escalatory actions, and adherence to the rules of international law that guarantee freedom of navigation, reaffirming the State of Kuwait's rejection of any aggression against the security of maritime navigation and its safety," the statement asserted.

Closing with a strong declaration of regional alliance, Kuwait affirmed its unyielding support for Saudi Arabia following the incident. “The Ministry renews the State of Kuwait's full solidarity with the sisterly Arab Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, its standing by its side, and its support for all measures it takes to safeguard its sovereignty, protect its security, and defend its interests.”