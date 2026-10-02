Saudi Arabia Dismisses Viral Claims of Bombing Attempt at Mecca’s Grand Mosque

Mecca: Saudi Arabian authorities have dismissed online reports alleging an attempted suicide bombing at the Grand Mosque (Masjid al-Haram) in Mecca.

Security officials clarified that the incident involved an individual detained for harassing passersby and causing public disturbance, confirming there was no threat of explosives or terrorism near the holy site.

Official Security Clarification

The clarification came following a wave of viral social media posts and unverified claims alleging that a suspect attempted to detonate an explosive vest near the Kaaba before being apprehended.

According to security statements released by Saudi authorities, security personnel stationed inside the Grand Mosque swiftly intervened to detain a man who was displaying erratic behaviour, shouting, and harassing pilgrims in the courtyard.

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Upon searching the individual, officers confirmed that no explosive devices, weapons, or hazardous materials were present on his person or in the vicinity.

"The individual was apprehended immediately after causing panic among worshipers through disruptive conduct. Reports claiming a foiled bombing or explosive device are unfounded," a security spokesperson stated.

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Social Media Rumours and Misinformation

Unverified video clips showing security personnel restraining a man inside the mosque precinct spread rapidly across global social platforms, including X, TikTok, and Telegram.

Within hours, sensation-seeking posts falsely reframed the arrest as a narrow escape from a terror attack. The rapid spread of the rumour highlighted ongoing challenges with social media speculation around high-profile locations.

Saudi authorities urged the public and international media outlets to rely solely on official communications from the Ministry of Interior and state news agencies rather than unverified user-generated clips.

According to earlier reports, a suspected suicide bomber attempted to set off an explosive vest within the Grand Mosque and was able to approach the Kaaba before the alleged attempt was thwarted. At the time, those reports had not received formal confirmation.

Saudi authorities have denied reports of a suicide bombing attempt at Mecca's Grand Mosque, stating that an arrested person was detained for harassing passersby and causing panic rather than for attempting to carry out a bombing.

Security Framework at Islam's Holiest Site

The Grand Mosque in Mecca welcomes millions of pilgrims throughout the year for Umrah and the annual Hajj pilgrimage. To protect visitors, the Saudi government maintains an extensive security architecture at Masjid al-Haram, including:

1. Thousands of high-definition cameras monitored 24/7 from central command centres.

2. Dedicated Grand Mosque Security Forces stationed across all levels, gateways, and the central Mataf area surrounding the Kaaba.

3. Multi-tiered security checkpoints and baggage scanners operating at every outer entrance.

Under Saudi Arabia's anti-cybercrime laws, circulating false rumours or creating panic on digital platforms carries severe legal penalties, including fines and imprisonment.