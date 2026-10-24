Saudi Arabia Issues Emergency Alert Over 'Hostile Aerial Threat' in Mecca; Later Claims 'Danger Has Passed'

Riyadh: Saudi authorities on Saturday issued an emergency alert warning of a “hostile aerial threat” in the city of Mecca, with the danger later reported to have passed. The General Directorate of Saudi Civil Defense issued a warning in Mecca Province to alert residents of a potential danger.

In a post on X, it said, “A warning has been issued by the National Early Warning Platform in Mecca Province to alert of a potential danger.” In another post on X, it said later, “ Alert: The danger has passed in Mecca Province.” Saudi authorities also issued alerts for Jeddah, Yanbu and Taif governorates, subsequently confirming that the danger had passed in these areas.

In its alerts, the Saudi Civil Defence urged residents to continue following safety instructions and avoid gatherings and filming. Authorities also advised people to call 911 in case of an emergency. Meanwhile, the spokesperson for the Saudi-led coalition, Major General Turki Al-Malki, said air defences had intercepted and destroyed two ballistic missiles launched by the Houthi militia towards the Saudi cities of Taif and Yanbu.

In a post on X, the coalition spokesperson said, “Interception and destruction of two ballistic missiles launched by the terrorist Houthi militia towards the cities of Taif and Yanbu.” Earlier on Saturday, the coalition spokesperson announced that air defences had intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile launched towards Riyadh.

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In a post on X, the coalition said, “Air defences intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile launched by the terrorist Houthi militia towards Riyadh." Meanwhile, fierce clashes have resumed between Saudi-backed Yemeni government forces and Houthi rebels on the eastern front around Taiz, Al Jazeera reported, citing its colleagues at Al Jazeera. Heavy and medium weapons have been used alongside artillery shelling and air strikes.

In Lahj province in southern Yemen, the Houthis reportedly launched an "attack" on al-Maqatra castle, a military source told Al Jazeera. The source said the attack began at around 2 am local time on Saturday, following Houthi rebels' military movements and preparations since Friday evening.

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The source added that the Houthis had flown a reconnaissance drone over the castle on Thursday evening, prompting government forces stationed there to attempt to shoot it down before the "attack" began. Meanwhile, the Yemeni Network for Rights and Freedoms claimed to have documented 21 “crimes and violations” allegedly committed by the Houthis in Taiz Governorate over a 24-hour period, according to Yemen's government news agency, Saba.

The NGO said the alleged violations included approximately 213 “projectiles” fired at residential areas, along with killings and injuries from shelling and sniper fire, kidnappings, detentions at unknown locations, raids and looting of homes, and attacks on residential neighbourhoods and public roads.

Houthi-affiliated media also reported renewed air strikes in Yemen's Saada governorate, targeting the al-Salem district and the districts of Ketaf and al-Baqa, Al Jazeera reported. The development comes amid heightened security concerns in the region, with attacks targeting civilian and critical infrastructure in Saudi Arabia.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday said the Indian Embassy and Consulate in Saudi Arabia were actively coordinating with airlines and tour operators to facilitate the return of Indian pilgrims stranded in the country. Addressing a media briefing in New Delhi, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said approximately 3,000 stranded Umrah pilgrims had returned to India over the past week, while more than 10,000 other Umrah pilgrims had also travelled home on available flights.

He added that Indian diplomatic missions were discussing arrangements to facilitate the return of other pilgrims at the earliest and were assisting community volunteers. The Embassy and Consulate are also operating 24-hour control rooms in Riyadh and Jeddah and issuing regular advisories to keep Indian nationals informed about the situation.

The MEA had earlier condemned attacks on civilian and energy infrastructure in Saudi Arabia, including strikes on King Fahd International Airport in Dammam and Saudi Aramco's Shaybah oil field on October 21. According to the ministry, one Indian national was killed, and two others were injured in the Dammam airport incident, while another Indian citizen sustained injuries in the Shaybah oil field attack. India has called for an immediate cessation of attacks on civilian and critical infrastructure and expressed hope for an early return of peace and normalcy in the region.