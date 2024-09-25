Published 11:06 IST, September 25th 2024
Saudi Arabia Warns Pakistan Over Influx of Beggars Under Umrah Visas: Report
The ministry has asked the Pakistani government to find ways to prevent beggars from travelling to Saudi Arabia under the guise of religious pilgrimage.
- World News
- 3 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Saudi Arabia Warns Pakistan Over Influx of Beggars Under Umrah Visas: Report | Image: AP News
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
11:06 IST, September 25th 2024