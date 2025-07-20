Saudi Arabia’s ‘Sleeping Prince’ Al Waleed Bin Khaled Dies At 36 After Being In Coma For 20 Years

Saudi's 'Sleeping Prince' Dies At 36 After Being In Coma For 20 Years | Image: X

Saudi Arabia: The "Sleeping Prince," Prince Al Waleed bin Khaled bin Talal Al Saud, passed away at the age of 36, after being in a state of coma for over 20 years.

The sleeping prince went into coma following a vehicle accident in London in 2005.

Prince Khaled bin Talal Al Saud, a well-known Saudi royal and the nephew of wealthy Prince Al Waleed bin Talal, was the father of Prince Al Waleed, who was born in April 1990.

A fatal traffic accident at the age of 15 left the young royal with severe brain injuries and internal bleeding. The incident happened when he was attending a military college in the UK. He never fully recovered consciousness in spite of immediate medical attention by specialized doctors from Spain and the United States. He was sent to King Abdulaziz Medical City in Riyadh after the accident, where he spent almost 20 years receiving round-the-clock medical attention while on life support.

In an effort to preserve his faith in divine healing, his father, Prince Khaled bin Talal, had openly rejected any proposals to remove life support.

Over time, the prince gained fame as the "Sleeping Prince," sometimes even in films that surfaced online where he was seen moving very little. His movements were limited to lifting of fingers, giving his family and fans a glimmer of hope.

In a statement, Prince Khaled confirmed his passing: "With hearts full of faith in Allah's decree and destiny, and with profound sadness and sorrow, we mourn our beloved son Prince Al-Waleed bin Khaled bin Talal bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, may Allah have mercy on him, who passed away to Allah's mercy today."

The Global Imams Council offered its condolences as well. "The Global Imams Council extends its sincere condolences and heartfelt sympathy to... His Royal Highness Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and the esteemed Royal Family, on the passing of Prince Alwaleed bin Khaled bin Talal Al Saud, who passed away after a long struggle that lasted nearly twenty years following a tragic accident," it said.