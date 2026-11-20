Saudi air defences intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile launched by Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi movement towards the kingdom's ​southern region, the Saudi-led coalition said on Friday, as cross-border attacks between the two sides showed no signs of abating.

Saudi Civil Defence also reported that drones had been intercepted in the southern region and issued early-warning alerts for ​several areas, including Jazan, Abha and Khamis Mushait, before announcing that ​the danger had passed.

In Yemen, Houthi-run Al-Masirah TV reported Saudi airstrikes ⁠on the capital Sanaa on Friday. There was no immediate comment ​from Saudi Arabia on the reported strikes.

Southern Saudi Arabia, which borders Yemen, has ​been repeatedly targeted by Houthi missile and drone attacks on military installations, airports and energy infrastructure.

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The latest attacks came less than a day after Riyadh's tallest skyscraper, the headquarters of ​the Saudi sovereign wealth fund, was struck in a Houthi attack on ​Thursday.

Jazan is home to a 400,000-barrel-per-day Aramco refinery on the Red Sea coast, while ‌Saudi ⁠Arabia's wider oil infrastructure has also come under threat. The Houthis have previously claimed attacks on the East-West pipeline, which carries crude from the kingdom's eastern oilfields to Red Sea export terminals, bypassing the conflict-hit Strait of Hormuz.

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Khamis Mushait hosts King Khalid ​Air Base, which ​the Houthis have ⁠repeatedly said they targeted in missile and drone attacks.

Attacks between Saudi Arabia and the Houthis resumed in July, following ​a period of relative calm after a truce in ​2022. The ⁠Houthis have since stepped up missile and drone attacks on Saudi territory, while Saudi Arabia has carried out airstrikes against Houthi targets in Yemen.