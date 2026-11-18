The Saudi-led coalition said it launched a major air attack on Iranian-backed Houthis that the rebel group said killed at least 17 people. Iran claimed to have hit a U.S. air base.

A state-run oil giant in the United Arab Emirates said one of its vessels was attacked while transiting the Strait of Hormuz.

Saudi-Backed Forces Launch Major Attack on Houthis

The Saudi-led coalition fighting the Iranian-backed Houthis said Wednesday it launched a major air attack across the rebel-held territories in Yemen, which the Houthis said killed at least 17 people.

Maj. Gen. Turki al-Malki, the coalition spokesman, said the strikes launched Tuesday destroyed “60 legitimate military targets” in the capital, Sanaa, and the provinces of Amran, Saada and Hodeida.

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The strikes aimed to weaken the Houthis’ missile and drone capabilities by destroying tunnels for mountain warehouses that store ballistic missiles, and workshops to assemble and store drones, he said.

Anees al-Asbahi, a spokesman for the Houthi-run health ministry, said one strike hit a sponge factory in Hodeida, killing at least 15 people and wounding 13 others. Another strike in the district of Kitaf in Saada killed at least two and wounded four others. In Sanaa, at least nine people were wounded in a strike that hit a shoe factory, al-Asbahi said.

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Al-Malki said Saudi Arabia intercepted and destroyed a cruise missile fired by the Houthis early Wednesday toward the capital, Riyadh. The attacks came after Saudi-backed forces pulled out from areas around the Bab el-Mandeb Strait in a setback to the anti-Houthi camp, consolidating the Iranian-backed rebels’ grip on the strategic waterway.

Abu Dhabi’s Oil and Gas Company Says Vessel Attacked in Strait of Hormuz

The state-run oil giant in the United Arab Emirates said one crew member was unaccounted for and 11 others were injured in the attack Tuesday. The Abu Dhabi National Oil Company in a statement Wednesday did not identify the vessel or say who was behind the attack.

ADNOC said earlier this month that one of its vessels also sustained damage in an attack in the UAE’s territorial waters in the Persian Gulf.

Maritime incidents in and around the Strait of Hormuz have increased in recent weeks. Iran has claimed several attacks on vessels it claimed traveled along unauthorized routes in the strait and said other vessels have reportedly struck mines laid by the Iranian navy in the early days of the war.

Iran Army Says It Targeted US Military Base in Kuwait

The Iranian army claimed early Wednesday it targeted U.S. Ali Al Salem air base in Kuwait with drones, triggering the air defense alerts in the oil-rich Gulf country for the first time in weeks.

The army claimed it had targeted air defense systems, as well as drone and missile launch platforms, according to a statement carried by Iran’s state broadcaster.

U.S. Central Command, which oversees U.S. forces in the Middle East, did not immediately comment.

Earlier Wednesday, Kuwait’s Army said its air defenses were intercepting drone attacks but did not immediately report any damage. The country’s Foreign Ministry condemned the repeated Iranian “criminal” attacks, and said they threatened Kuwait's security and stability.