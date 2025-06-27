Saved Khamenei From Ugly Death, He Didn’t Even Say Thank You: Donald Trump On Truth Social

U.S. President Donald Trump announced on June 27, 2025, that he has suspended efforts to ease sanctions on Iran, due to the provocative speech by Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. The decision comes amid ongoing fallout from the recent Iran-Israel conflict, with Trump accusing Khamenei of falsely claiming victory despite significant losses.

Here Is What You Need To Know

On June 26, 2025, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran’s Supreme Leader, delivered a prerecorded address from an undisclosed location, claiming that Iran had achieved a “victory” over Israel and downplaying the damage to its nuclear facilities. It turns out that Iran would have been better off if Ayatollah didn't give that speech. In response to the speech, Trump took to Truth Social, slamming Khamenei’s remarks as “blatantly and foolishly” false, asserting that Iran’s three key nuclear sites were “OBLITERATED” and that the country was left “decimated.” Trump wrote, “Why would the so-called ‘Supreme Leader,’ Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, of the war torn Country of Iran, say so blatantly and foolishly that he won the War with Israel, when he knows his statement is a lie, it is not so.”

Saved Khamenei's Life, Men of Faith Mustn't Lie, Says Trump

"As a man of great faith, he is not supposed to lie. His Country was decimated, his three evil Nuclear Sites were OBLITERATED, and I knew EXACTLY where he was sheltered, and would not let Israel, or the U.S. Armed Forces, by far the Greatest and Most Powerful in the World, terminate his life. I SAVED HIM FROM A VERY UGLY AND IGNOMINIOUS DEATH, and he does not have to say, “THANK YOU, PRESIDENT TRUMP!” wrote the American president.

Trump’s post also highlighted his role in preventing further escalation, stating he stopped a major Israeli airstrike on Tehran that could have caused “tremendous damage” and loss of life. He stated, “In the final act of the War, I demanded that Israel bring back a very large group of planes, which were heading directly to Tehran, looking for a big day, perhaps the final knockout! Tremendous damage would have ensued, and many Iranians would have been killed. It was going to be the biggest attack of the War, by far.”

Did Khamenei Make a Mistake?

Prior to Khamenei’s speech, Trump had signaled openness to diplomacy, including lifting some U.S. sanctions to allow Iran to increase oil exports to China as a goodwill gesture ahead of planned nuclear talks. Moments earlier, during a White House press conference, Trump had said that he didn't think Iran would move towards nuclear weapons, adding that he'd bomb Iran again if they did.

In his Truth Social post, Trump expressed frustration with Iran’s leadership, writing, “During the last few days, I was working on the possible removal of sanctions, and other things, which would have given a much better chance to Iran at a full, fast, and complete recovery - The sanctions are BITING! But no, instead I get hit with a statement of anger, hatred, and disgust, and immediately dropped all work on sanction relief, and more. Iran has to get back into the World Order flow, or things will only get worse for them. They are always so angry, hostile, and unhappy, and look at what it has gotten them - A burned out, blown up Country, with no future, a decimated Military, a horrible Economy, and DEATH all around them. They have no hope, and it will only get worse!"