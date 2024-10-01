sb.scorecardresearch
  • School Bus Catches Fire Outside Bangkok, 25 on Board are Feared Dead, Government Officials Say

Published 13:14 IST, October 1st 2024

School Bus Catches Fire Outside Bangkok, 25 on Board are Feared Dead, Government Officials Say

A bus carrying young students with their teachers caught fire in suburban Bangkok on Tuesday with 25 of those on board feared dead

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
13:14 IST, October 1st 2024