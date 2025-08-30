SCO Summit 2025: PM Modi and Xi Jinping to Meet After Seven Years, What To Expect

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled for a two-day visit to China from 31 August to 1 September to participate in the annual Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit 2025.

This year’s summit will be held in Tianjin and marks PM Modi’s first visit to China in over seven years, following the deadly Galwan Valley clash in June 2020, which resulted in the loss of lives on both sides.

PM Modi last visited China in June 2018, when the SCO Summit was hosted in Qingdao.

Why This Visit special?

After years of border tensions and diplomatic chill between India and China, Modi’s presence signals India’s return to the table as a confident regional power. It’s a message that India won’t be sidelined in Asian geopolitics and is ready to engage on its own terms.

Strengthening the Global South

India, China, and Russia coming together at SCO reflects a strong shift. With Western powers imposing tariffs and pushing unilateral agendas, India’s participation shows its commitment to building coalitions that challenge outdated global hierarchies.

Trade & Economic Leverage

This summit may open new avenues for India. A better market access, and stronger regional connectivity. Modi’s presence adds weight to India’s economic concerns and aspirations.

Diplomatic Reset with China

This is Modi’s first visit to China in over seven years, and it comes after quiet groundwork to ease tensions—visa resumptions, reopened pilgrimage routes, and revived border talks. It’s a chance for both the countries to rebuild trust.

World Leaders at SCO Summit 2025

Along with India, Chinese President Xi Jinping has invited leaders from over 20 countries across the world.

According to reports, following a period of record-high economic collaboration with China during Moscow's involvement in the war with Ukraine, Russia is now experiencing a decline in trade with China. President Vladimir Putin aims to reverse this downward trend at the upcoming SCO Summit.