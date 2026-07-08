'Scums, Bunch Of Liars': Trump Declares Ceasefire With Iran 'Is Over' After Attack On Ships In Strait Of Hormuz

New Delhi: US President Donald Trump on Tuesday declared that the ceasefire deal with Iran is ‘over.’ While speaking with NATO chief Mark Rutte in advance of a NATO summit in Ankara, President Trump responded to questions about Iran by stating, "I think it's over."

During the discussion, US President labelled further diplomatic discussions with Tehran as a “waste of time.”

Notably, these developments follow a series of US strikes against Iran on Tuesday, which were launched in retaliation for attacks on commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz and have significantly escalated regional tensions.

In response, Iran's Revolutionary Guards conducted missile and drone operations targeting U.S. military installations in Bahrain and Kuwait.

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The renewed attacks were sure to add to the difficulty of the negotiations aimed at fully reopening the strait, rolling back Tehran’s disputed nuclear program and reaching a permanent end to the war launched Feb. 28.

Ceasefire collapses?

During the press conference alongside NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, the President made these comments when a reporter questioned whether the ceasefire with Iran had collapsed and if the 14-point memorandum of understanding was effectively defunct.

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“For me, I think it's over. I don't want to deal with the Iranians. They are scum, they are sick people. They are led by sick people and are vicious, violent people,” said Trump in the live broadcast.

“We attacked, very powerfully last night, the very dangerous people from Iran... There's something wrong with them. We say, 'Go and do your funeral stuff,' and instead of that, they start shooting rockets at ships yesterday. So we hit them very hard last night,” Trump told reporters on the recent US strikes against Tehran.

Trump on Iranians, Greenland

Speaking at NATO summit in Turkey, Trump also said he was “not happy with NATO over Greenland, Iran.”

He had also reiterated that Greenland "should be controlled by the United States," arguing that the Arctic island is strategically important for American security, as per reports.

Trump also acknowledged that pursuing US control of Greenland could affect Washington's ties with its NATO allies. But, he added, "that would hurt my relationship with NATO,"

Furthermore, Referring to the Iranians whom he labelled vicious and scum, Trump added: “I don't want to deal with them. They're sick people.”

War resumes?

Fresh fighting erupted between the US and Tehran after the US military launched new strikes against Iran early Wednesday, hours after three merchant ships were struck in the Strait of Hormuz, in the latest exchange of fire to threaten the interim deal to end the fighting between the two countries.

In a statement from the US Central Command, Washington confirmed it carried out a new round of "offensive strikes" against Iran.

The new assaults in the fuel-shipping waterway were the most in a single day since late April, according to the U.N. International Maritime Organization. The fresh attacks threatened to choke off the flow of traffic in the strait just as countries hoped to restore normal shipping practices and ease the global economic strain of the war.

Tehran vows "decisive action"

The war of words between Iran and the United States intensified sharply after Tehran warned of "decisive action" in response to sweeping US military strikes around the Strait of Hormuz, with Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf declaring that the "era of bullying and extortion is over."

In a strongly worded post on X on Tuesday, Ghalibaf accused Washington of committing multiple "major violations" of the bilateral Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that had temporarily halted hostilities between the two countries in late June.