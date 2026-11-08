Seattle Diwali Celebrations Stormed By MAGA-Backing Activists With Anti-Hindu Slurs, US Lawmakers Condemn Attack

New Delhi: A Diwali celebration in Seattle, United States, was disrupted by a group of far-right activists carrying anti-Hindu placards and calling for the deportation of people of South Asian origin. The incident, which took place on Saturday (November 7, local time), triggered a strong backlash from US lawmakers, Indian-American community leaders and Hindu organisations.

The protesters, led by far-right activist Jake Lang and fellow activist Thomas Allen, stormed the celebrations at the Seattle Center Armory, where a dance performance was underway. They carried American flags and placards bearing slogans such as "Deport All Dot Heads" and "Stop Hindu Replacement of Christians".

The disruption was captured in videos that subsequently circulated on social media. Some attendees confronted the protesters, who were eventually escorted out of the venue.

The event was part of Seattle Center Festal, a series of 25 free cultural festivals that collectively attract around 400,000 visitors annually.

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Pramila Jayapal Condemns Racist Display

US Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal strongly condemned the incident, describing the protesters' actions as a racist display and expressing concern over the targeting of the Indian-American community.

"I am beyond disgusted by this vile and racist display. Diwali is an important holiday and our community should feel safe to celebrate it. This hateful display has no place in our city or this country," Jayapal said in a post on X.

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Indian-American businessman and former White House adviser Ajay Jain Bhutoria also criticised the disruption, calling it an act of hate and bigotry.

He said targeting Hindu Americans and Indian immigrants with racial slurs and conspiracy rhetoric had no place in the United States. Bhutoria also emphasised that people should be able to celebrate their cultural heritage without facing discrimination.

The Coalition of Hindus of North America (CoHNA) issued a community alert following the incident, describing the demonstration as an instance of "Hinduphobic bigotry".

The organisation said the activists had disrupted a Hindu Diwali celebration where children were performing and that attendees had intervened to remove them from the premises.

CoHNA also urged members of the Hindu community in Seattle and surrounding areas to remain vigilant, claiming that the activists had announced plans to disrupt other Diwali celebrations.

Who Is Jake Lang?

Jake Lang, who led the demonstration, is a far-right activist associated with an organisation called White Replacement. He was also among those involved in the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol by supporters of then-President Donald Trump.

Lang spent around four years in federal custody before receiving a presidential pardon from Trump on January 20, 2025, the first day of his second presidency.

Following the Seattle incident, Lang posted about the confrontation on social media and launched an abusive tirade against Hindus, alleging that people attending the celebration had assaulted him and his associates.

He also accused Hindus of contributing to Democratic electoral gains in Texas.

Incident Comes Amid Diwali Celebrations Across US

The disruption in Seattle came shortly after US President Donald Trump celebrated Diwali at the White House, participating in a traditional diya-lighting ceremony at the Oval Office.

Washington Governor Bob Ferguson also participated in Diwali celebrations at the Indian Consulate General in Seattle. He had earlier marked the festival at the state's Legislative Building in Olympia alongside the Consul General of India and state Senator Manka Dhingra.

Ferguson highlighted the contribution of the Indian-American community to Washington, noting that the state was home to one of the largest Indian-American populations in the country.