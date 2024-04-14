Advertisement

Male: Amid ongoing tussle with Maldives, the second batch of Indian military troops has left Maldives. Maldives President Dr Mohamed Muizzu reportedly confirmed that the Indian military personnel based on the second platform left the island country last Thursday, reported a local media on Saturday.

President Muizzu reportedly also confirmed that the final batch of Indian military personnel will be leaving the Maldives by May 10, as per the agreement. Notably, the first batch of 25 Indian troops had reportedly left the island nation earlier around March 13.

According to the information, in Maldives, India operated and maintained radars, helicopters, and aircraft as per agreement in the island nation.

The move came up after the Maldives President asked India in January this year to withdraw military troops stationed in Maldives, after a diplomatic tussle erupted following a war of words by a few Maldives ministers against India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

