Seconds from Death: How Mojtaba Khamenei Survived US‑Iran Airstrike That Killed Ayatollah

New Delhi: In a war already filled with many shock moments, one story stands out for its sheer timing- Iran’s new supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei may have survived a deadly airstrike by juts few seconds. According to media reports and intelligence leaks, the strike that killed Mojtaba’s father, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was part of a coordinated US-Israel operation targeting Iran’s top leadership in Tehran. The attack, carried out on February 28, was precise, fast, and devastating eliminating senior figures and majority of Khamenei family in under a minute.

A Narrow Escape

What makes the incident extraordinary is what happened moments before impact. According to a report by The Telegraph, Mojtaba Khamenei had stepped out of the targeted area into a garden area and was heading back upstairs when the Israeli Blue Sparrow ballistic missiles hit. That brief movement, whether by chance or security protocol, seems to have saved his life.

Inside the compound, the strike killed his father along with several close aides and family members, effectively decapitating Iran’s top leadership in one blow. Mojtaba’s wife Zahra Haddad-Adel, and their son were killed in the attack. According to the report, the attack also claimed the life of Mohammad Shirazi- Iran’s military chief with just a “found a few kilos of flesh” left behind that helped identify his body.

A third missile hit the residence of Mojtaba’s brother-in-law Misbah al-Huda Bagheri Kani. The powerful blow “cut his head in half.” Ayatollah's another son and his wife escaped unharmed.

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Mojtaba too is said to have sustained injuries in the attack, however, the extent of it remains unclear. Iranian state-linked messaging has referred to him as “wounded,” while Western officials have also suggested he may have been hurt during the strikes.

A Leader Who Has Not Been Seen

Since the attack, Mojtaba Khamenei has remained out of public view- a silence that has only deepened speculation. US officials, including President Donald Trump, have openly said they are unsure whether he is alive, injured, or able to govern.

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There have been conflicting claims with some reports saying he survived with injuries and is operating from a secure location. Others suggest he may be critically wounded. However, there have been no clear or verifiable public appearance of Mojtaba since the strike.

Power Behind the Curtain

Despite the ambiguity around Mojtaba’s condition, Iran’s system has not collapsed. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has stepped in to consolidate power, ensuring continuity of operations and command. Missile and drone attacks have continued, suggesting that decision-making structures remain intact even if the figurehead at the top is absent or weakened.