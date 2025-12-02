Section 144 Imposed In Rawalpindi, All Roads To Adiala Jail Sealed Ahead of PTI's Mega Protest Amid Imran Khan Health Rumours

Islamabad: Rawalpindi has been placed under security lockdown, with the Pakistan government imposing Section 144 and sealing all routes leading to Adiala Jail, where former Prime Minister Imran Khan has been lodged since August 2023. The measures come amid mounting rumours about Imran Khan’s deteriorating health and unverified claims about his death circulating on social media. The announcement of imposing Section 144 was made ahead of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's massive protest, which is scheduled to be held today. PTI has urged its supporters across Pakistan to gather outside Adiala Jail and demand transparency about Khan’s health and whereabouts.



The order, issued by Rawalpindi Deputy Commissioner Dr Hassan Waqar Cheema, puts Section 144 in force from December 1 to 3, banning all kinds of gatherings, protests, rallies, sit-ins, processions, jalsas, dharnas, and assemblies of five or more people. Carrying weapons, loudspeakers, and attempting to remove police barricades are prohibited. The directive warns of an ‘imminent threat’ to peace, citing intelligence reports that groups may mobilise for violent action near sensitive locations.

Massive PTI Protests Planned in Rawalpindi and Islamabad

Despite restrictions, Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has announced major protests today in both Rawalpindi and Islamabad. PTI lawmakers will gather outside the Islamabad High Court (IHC) before marching to Adiala Jail, while Khan’s sisters and supporters plan to stage a demonstration outside the prison demanding access to him. PTI has repeatedly claimed that Imran Khan has been inaccessible for weeks, with even his family members being denied meetings. His sisters are expected to attempt a meeting today under strict security conditions.

PTI leader Asad Qaiser criticised the Pakistan government for not implementing court orders allowing visitation. The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister recently staged a sit-in after being denied access to Imran Khan for the eighth time. The party has also submitted a list of six lawyers seeking permission to meet him inside jail.

Adiala Jail Turns Into A Fortress

The Security around the Adiala Jail has been drastically tightened with over 700 security personnel deployed, containers and checkpoints blocking every access road, heavy barricades erected to prevent crowds, and all routes to the prison being completely sealed.

Authorities fear a repeat of the violent May 9, 2023 protests, when PTI supporters vandalised military installations after Imran Khan’s arrest. With no new official updates on Imran Khan’s condition, tension continues to rise in Rawalpindi.

Shehbaz Govt Calls Death Rumours 'Baseless'

Amid a huge uproar of Imran Khan's supporters, the government of Pakistan and the Adiala jail authorities insisted that the former Prime Minister is ‘in good health’ and has not been transferred from Adiala Jail, dismissing death rumours as ‘baseless’. The jail authority also assured that Imran Khan is receiving ‘complete medical attention’.