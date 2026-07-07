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Security Alert: Blasts Reported Near Damascus Hotel Hosting French President Macron

Following the blasts, authorities implemented heightened security measures and sealed off nearby roads.

Amrita Narayan
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Explosions heard in Damascus during Macron visit | Image: Reuters

New Delhi: A security source reported that explosive devices were detonated on Tuesday in Damascus, Syria, near a hotel where French President Emmanuel Macron was scheduled to stay during his landmark visit.

Following the blasts, authorities implemented heightened security measures and sealed off nearby roads.

A Reuters witness reported hearing the explosions and observed smoke rising from the area. Macron’s visit marks the first time a major EU leader has traveled to Damascus since the ousting of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

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(This is a developing story)

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Published By:
 Amrita Narayan
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