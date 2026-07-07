Security Alert: Blasts Reported Near Damascus Hotel Hosting French President Macron

New Delhi: A security source reported that explosive devices were detonated on Tuesday in Damascus, Syria, near a hotel where French President Emmanuel Macron was scheduled to stay during his landmark visit.

Following the blasts, authorities implemented heightened security measures and sealed off nearby roads.

A Reuters witness reported hearing the explosions and observed smoke rising from the area. Macron’s visit marks the first time a major EU leader has traveled to Damascus since the ousting of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

Advertisement

(This is a developing story)