Security Breach Thwarted: French Police Arrest SFJ Extremists Targeting PM Modi's Convoy Near G7 Venue
According to intelligence reports, the operatives were intercepted just moments before they could execute a coordinated plan to intercept and disrupt the official cavalcade of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
- World News
- 2 min read
French security forces successfully neutralized a potential diplomatic security crisis near the 52nd G7 Summit venue on Wednesday, arresting several Khalistani extremists associated with the banned outfit Sikhs for Justice (SFJ).
According to intelligence reports, the operatives were intercepted just moments before they could execute a coordinated plan to intercept and disrupt the official cavalcade of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Timely Interception
The threat developed immediately following a crucial bilateral meeting between PM Modi and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on the sidelines of the summit.
As the Indian Prime Minister's motorcade prepared to depart the high-security diplomatic zone in Évian-les-Bains, French anti-terror and local police units—acting on real-time intelligence coordinates—moved to secure the outer perimeter. The suspects, found in close proximity to the designated route, were swiftly taken into custody without any escalation or disruption to the summit's tight schedule.
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Miscreants Face Formal Charges
Sources close to the investigation indicate that the arrested individuals are active operatives of SFJ, an organization officially banned by India under anti-terror laws for its secessionist activities. The group had reportedly been tracking the movement of Indian diplomats across Europe in the weeks leading up to the G7 conference.
The intended disruption was designed to draw international media coverage during the high-profile gathering of global leaders. However, heightened security cooperation between Indian intelligence agencies and French federal police foiled the plot before the agitators could approach the convoy.
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French authorities have confirmed that the individuals remain in custody and are facing formal charges related to breaching high-level security zones and conspiring to disrupt a protected diplomatic convoy. Security around the remaining itineraries of the visiting dignitaries has been amplified as the summit draws to its final sessions.