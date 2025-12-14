Security For Jewish Festival Hanukkah Ramped Up Around World After Deadly Bondi Shooting | Image: Reuters

Berlin: Major cities including Berlin, London and New York step up security around Hanukkah events following the attack on a Jewish holiday celebration at Sydney’s Bondi Beach.

Berlin police say they are ramping up measures around the German capital’s Brandenburg Gate, where a large electric menorah is being lit to mark the first night of Hanukkah.

“We have long planned comprehensive security for tonight’s Hanukkah event at the Brandenburg Gate — in light of the events in Sydney, we will further intensify our measures and maintain a strong police presence there,” a spokesperson says on X.

Meanwhile, New York Mayor Eric Adams writes on X that extra protection is being deployed for Hanukkah celebrations and synagogues in New York City and in Warsaw’s main synagogue, armed security was doubled for its event tonight.

London’s Metropolitan Police says it has also increased security, but did not want to give details.

“While there is no information to suggest any link between the attack in Sydney and the threat level in London, this morning we are stepping up our police presence, carrying out additional community patrols and engaging with the Jewish community to understand what more we can do in the coming hours and days,” it says in a statement.

France’s Interior Minister Laurent Nunez asked local authorities to reinforce security around Jewish places of worship during the December 14 to 22 period, a spokesperson for the minister says.

Nunez calls for increased deployment of security forces, with particular vigilance around religious services and gatherings that draw large crowds, especially when they take place in public spaces, the spokesperson adds.