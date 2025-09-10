'Security Forces Will Be Mobilised': Nepal Army Chief Warns Of Crackdown, Urges Gen Z Protestors To Seek Peaceful Resolution

Kathmandu: Chief of the Nepali Army, General Ashok Raj Sigdel, urged Gen Z protestors to pursue a peaceful resolution through dialogue as Army troops are deployed to maintain order.

In a recorded video statement released late on Tuesday, the Army chief said, "During the protest, extensive damage has been incurred. To prevent further loss of properties and to maintain peace, security, and harmony, national unity and harmony are our common duty."

General Sigdel, in his addresses, started by expressing deep sorrow over damage to public property during the nationwide protests and extended condolences to families of those who lost their lives, while wishing a speedy recovery for the injured.

"Easing the incumbent uncomfortable situation, the national heritages, public as well as private properties, common citizens, diplomatic missions and give the sense of security to the public and protect paramount interest is our common duty. Thus, in order to take the country out of this odd situation through peaceful measures, I would request the protesting group to cancel the plans of protest and call for the talks," said Sigdel.

Ending his address, Sigdel called on all citizens to uphold patriotism, social harmony, and unity in moving forward together.

Minutes after releasing the statement of the Chief of the Army Staff, the defence security body of the Himalayan Nation said that it "would deploy troops alongside other security agencies from 10 PM (Local Time) if looting, arson and vandalism continued, as unrest over the Gen-Z protests spiralled further out of control."

"Taking unfair advantage of the current adverse situation, some groups are causing extensive damage to civilians and public property, looting and arson. The Nepal Army once again urges not to engage in such activities. If such activities are not stopped, we hereby inform you that the Nepal Army and all security agencies, in their main responsibility, will remain firm from 10 pm on Bhadra 24, 2082, to control the situation for the security of Nepal and Nepalis. We also sincerely appeal to the entire nation for cooperation. Thereafter, the security situation will be reassessed and further information will be issued," Nepal Army said.

The statement issued by the Directorate of Public Relations of the Nepali Army states that some groups are exploiting the crisis to cause severe damage to civilians and public property. It called on citizens to exercise restraint and assist in preventing further destruction.

"If such activities do not stop, the Army, together with other security forces, will be mobilised to bring the situation under control," the statement read, adding that the overall security situation would then be reassessed.

The warning comes as state institutions, including Singha Durbar, the Supreme Court, and the Parliament building, remain on fire after being stormed by protesters earlier in the day.

Attacks on political leaders, police and public infrastructure have pushed the country into a state of emergency-level turmoil.

The unrest is part of the ongoing Gen Z-led movement against corruption, government restrictions, and the deadly crackdown a day earlier that left 19 people dead, and around 500 were injured during clashes around the Federal Parliament and other sites in Kathmandu, The Himalayan Times reported.

Meanwhile, the protestors are demanding a "youth leader" to lead the country.

"The Parliament building is set on fire by the Gen-Z protestors. Yesterday, Nepal Police personnel killed at least 19 students. The protest is not because of the social media ban, but we are protesting because we want a youth leader. We want change. The Gen-Z demands a youth leader," the protestor told ANI.

Another protestor described the anger on the ground, stating, "You all have seen how students were killed yesterday. Around 21-22 students were killed, and over 500 were injured. If students are killed like this, how will the country function? This has become a very cruel regime... We do not want such a democracy..."

Earlier, demonstrators gathered near Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli's private residence in Balkot, demanding accountability for Monday's fatalities. During the protest, demonstrators set fire to the residence.

The central office of the Nepali Congress in Sanepa was vandalised on Tuesday afternoon, The Himalayan Times reported. Protesters have also vandalised the homes of Nepali Congress President Sher Bahadur Deuba in Budhanilkantha. Protesters have attacked the political party office of the CPN-UML in Chyasal, Lalitpur.

As per The Kathmandu Post, protesters set fire to the house of Minister for Communication and Information Technology Prithvi Subba Gurung, pelted stones at the residence of Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Bishnu Paudel, Nepal Rastra Bank Governor Biswo Paudel and attacked the house of former Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak.

Protesters broke windows, threw stones, and set fire to the building, as part of demonstrations against corruption following the death of 19 protestors on Monday.

According to reports, police deployed tear gas to disperse the crowd. Although authorities stated that security forces had been instructed to exercise restraint and that no live ammunition was authorised, there were reports of gunfire and bullet injuries, as per The Himalayan Times.

The Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA) has been fully closed following escalating demonstrations. The Nepali Army has been deployed to provide security at the airport.

The Indian Embassy also issued a travel advisory for all Indian nationals in Nepal to "defer travel" there until the situation has stabilised. The India embassy also provides emergency contact numbers for those facing any urgent situation or requiring assistance.

Sharing a post on X, the India Embassy wrote, "All Indian nationals in Nepal are hereby requested to note the following telephone numbers from the Embassy of India, Kathmandu, for contact, in case they are facing any emergency situation or require assistance: +977 - 980 860 2881, +977 - 981 032 6134."

Air India and IndiaGo also issued an advisory on the cancellation of several flights to and from Kathmandu.

Meanwhile, the protesters are demanding an end to institutionalised corruption and favouritism in governance. They want the government to be more accountable and transparent in its decision-making processes. The protesters are also demanding the revocation of the ban on social media platforms, which they see as an attempt to suppress free speech.

The government imposed a ban on 26 major social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and YouTube, citing concerns over misinformation and the need for regulatory compliance. Citizens saw this as an attack on free speech and a way to suppress dissent.

The "Nepo Babies" trend on social media exposed the lavish lifestyles of politicians' children, highlighting the economic disparity between them and ordinary citizens. This fueled public frustration over corruption, nepotism, and economic inequality.