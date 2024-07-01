Published 12:01 IST, July 1st 2024
Senator Jon Ossoff Endorses Gen-Z Indian-American Ashwin Ramaswami for Georgia State Senate
Ashwin Ramaswami, the first Gen-Z Indian-American candidate to run for a US state legislature, has been endorsed by US Senator Jon Ossoff for the Georgia state Senate seat. Ramaswami, 24, is contesting in the Democratic Party for State Senate in District 48 in the US state of Georgia.
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Senator Ossoff Backs Gen-Z Candidate Ashwin Ramaswami | Image: PTI
