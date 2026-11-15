Senior Hamas Commander Samir Abu Younis Killed in Israeli Airstrike in Southern Gaza

Gaza City: Hamas has confirmed that a senior commander in its armed wing, Samir Abu Younis, was killed in an Israeli airstrike in the southern Gaza Strip. The strike, which took place on Saturday night in the Mawasi area of Khan Younis, marks one of the most significant targeted killings in the enclave since a fragile ceasefire went into effect over a year ago.

According to local medical officials, the Israeli strike hit a street in Mawasi, fatally wounding the 53-year-old commander and injuring several bystanders.

In a joint statement, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) and the Shin Bet internal security agency announced they had targeted a high-ranking Hamas operative in southern Gaza. Shortly after the military’s announcement, Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz indicated on social media that the target had been eliminated.

Hamas sources subsequently confirmed Abu Younis's death, announcing that his funeral would be held on Sunday afternoon in Khan Younis. Abu Younis was a veteran figure within the militant group's military apparatus. Having joined the Al-Qassam Brigades in 1991, he rose through the ranks over three decades to hold numerous senior operational posts.

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At the time of his death, he served as the commander of the group's Rafah brigade, overseeing militant operations in Gaza's southernmost city. The assassination underscores the persistent instability gripping the Gaza Strip despite an October 2025 ceasefire agreement.

While that truce successfully halted large-scale ground offensives and major combat operations, it has failed to bring about a complete cessation of hostilities or achieve the disarmament of Hamas.

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Instead, the region has remained locked in a cycle of sporadic violence. Israel has continued to conduct targeted military operations and airstrikes against what it identifies as militant infrastructure and leadership, while Hamas has maintained its staunch opposition to ongoing Israeli military control within parts of the territory.