'Seven Claims In One Hour...All False': Iran Debunks Trump’s 'Blockade' Claims, Vows to Re-Seal Hormuz'

New Delhi: Iran has sharply rebuked US President Donald Trump over his claims regarding the Strait of Hormuz and ongoing negotiations, accusing him of spreading misinformation and making “seven false claims in one hour”.

The strong reaction came after Trump posted a series of statements asserting that Iran had agreed to major US demands, including keeping the Strait of Hormuz permanently open and making concessions on its nuclear programme.

Iran Hits Back at Trump’s Claims

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf dismissed Trump’s assertions, stating that the US president’s claims were entirely baseless.

He said Trump made “seven claims in one hour all false,” adding that the reality on the ground would determine the status of the Strait, “not social media.”

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Iran also rejected suggestions that it had agreed to permanently keep the Strait open or surrender control over maritime access.

What Trump Claimed

In his posts, Trump said:

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The Strait of Hormuz is “completely open” and safe for global shipping

Iran has agreed to never block the waterway again

A broader deal with Tehran is close, including nuclear-related commitments

The US blockade will continue until a final agreement is signed

These claims were widely reported but quickly contested by Iranian officials.

Reality: Partial Opening, Not a Deal

Contrary to Trump’s claims, Iran has clarified that:

The Strait has only been temporarily opened under a ceasefire framework

Movement is restricted to designated routes and conditions

No comprehensive agreement with the US has been finalised

Officials stressed that the reopening is linked to a temporary ceasefire involving Lebanon, not a broader US-Iran deal.

Blockade Still in Place

Despite describing the Strait as open, Trump has confirmed that the US naval blockade targeting Iran will remain “in full force” until negotiations are completed.

The blockade, imposed earlier this month after talks failed, applies to Iranian-linked shipping and is part of Washington’s pressure strategy.

High Stakes in Hormuz

The Strait of Hormuz through which nearly 20% of global oil supply passes remains a critical flashpoint in the ongoing conflict.

While Iran’s announcement of reopening briefly eased global concerns, shipping activity remains cautious due to security risks and the continuing US military presence.

Talks Continue Amid Tensions

Negotiations between the US and Iran are expected to continue, but major sticking points remain particularly over Iran’s nuclear programme and regional security issues.