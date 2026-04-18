'Strait of Iran'? Tehran Embassy Trolls Donald Trump Over Geography Gaffe As Maritime Tensions Thaw

New Delhi: Following the ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi has announced that the Strait of Hormuz is now completely open for commercial shipping. As the primary global corridor for oil transport, the reopening of this strategic waterway marks a significant shift in regional maritime stability.

In a post on X, Araghchi specified that although the restrictions have eased, vessels are required to adhere to a "coordinated route" established by Iran’s Ports and Maritime Organisation. This development is being hailed as a major win for global energy security during the sensitive 10-day ceasefire.

While the reopening was intended to bring a sense of global relief, it instead triggered a viral "comedy of errors" following a notable blunder by Donald Trump and a swift retort from Iranian diplomats.

US President Donald Trump was quick to acknowledge the move when it happened where taking to his Truth Social account, he posted, “Iran has just announced that the strait of Iran is fully open and ready for full passage. Thank you."

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The Iranian Embassy in Zimbabwe didn't miss the chance to flex a bit of diplomatic snark. Replying to Trump's post, they said, "Bad mood= strait of trump, Normal mood= strait of Hormuz, Good mood= strait of Iran."

US vs Iran on Hormuz

Iran said on Friday it fully reopened the Strait of Hormuz to commercial vessels, but U.S. President Donald Trump said the American blockade on Iranian ships and ports “will remain in full force” until Tehran reaches a deal with the U.S., including on its nuclear program.

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While speaking on ongoing developments in West Asia, Trump said, "This will be a great and brilliant day for the world because Iran has just announced that the Strait of Hormuz is fully open and ready for business and full passage. But the naval blockade with the greatest navy in the world, from the greatest military the world has ever seen, we built it. During my first term, we built it...We'll remain in full force and effect as it pertains to Iran until such time as our transaction with Iran is 100 % complete and fully signed."

On the recent Lebanon ceasefire, Trump said the US had helped broker a major breakthrough in Lebanon.

“Yesterday, we achieved what everyone said was impossible, an unprecedented ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon. That hasn't taken place in 78 years. Our deal with Iran is not in any way tied to Lebanon, but we will make Lebanon great again...”

Israel-Lebanon ceasefire

The Israeli and Lebanese governments agreed to the ceasefire following more than a month of war between Israel and the Iran-backed Hezbollah militant group in Lebanon.

Hezbollah said in a statement that “any ceasefire must be comprehensive across all Lebanese territory and must not allow the Israeli enemy any freedom of movement.”