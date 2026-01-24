Republic World
  • Seven Dead, 82 Missing After Deadly Landslide Hits Indonesia's West Java

Updated 24 January 2026 at 13:43 IST

The disaster has left 82 individuals missing, prompting authorities to intensify search and rescue operations in Indonesia's West Java.

Thomson Reuters
Seven Dead, 82 Missing After Deadly Landslide Hits Indonesia's West Java | Image: AP

Jakarta: Seven people have died and 82 are missing after a landslide hit in Indonesia's West Java province, Indonesia's disaster mitigation agency said on Saturday, amid reports of heavy rain in the area.
A local official said the landslide struck a village in the West Bandung region.

"The number of missing persons is high, we will try to optimise our search and rescue efforts today," Abdul Muhari, the agency spokesperson, told Reuters.

Indonesia's weather agency had previously warned of extreme weather, including heavy rains in West Java province for a week from Friday, local outlet Kompas.com reported.

24 January 2026