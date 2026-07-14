Several Dead in Fire at Brussels Construction Site: Authorities
An unspecified number of bodies had been found in one of two elevators at the large renovation project on the central Place de Brouckere where a fire broke out early on Tuesday, a spokesman for the local labour inspection service said.
- World News
- 1 min read
Brussels: Several people have died in a fire at a construction site in Brussels on Tuesday, with a search for six missing persons ongoing, local authorities said.
An unspecified number of bodies had been found in one of two elevators at the large renovation project on the central Place de Brouckere where a fire broke out early on Tuesday, a spokesman for the local labour inspection service said.
He said it was unclear if these were the bodies of all six missing workers.
The local fire brigade said more than 200 workers had been on the site when the fire broke out and that three people had been taken to hospital.