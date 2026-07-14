Brussels: Several people have died ‌in a fire at a construction site in Brussels on Tuesday, ​with a search for six ​missing persons ongoing, local authorities ⁠said.

An unspecified number of ​bodies had been found in one ​of two elevators at the large renovation project on the central Place ​de Brouckere where a ​fire broke out early on Tuesday, a ‌spokesman ⁠for the local labour inspection service said.

He said it was unclear if these were the ​bodies ​of all ⁠six missing workers.

The local fire brigade said ​more than 200 workers ​had ⁠been on the site when the fire broke out and ⁠that ​three people had been ​taken to hospital.