Republic World
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada

Several Dead in Fire at Brussels Construction Site: Authorities

An unspecified number of ​bodies had been found in one ​of two elevators at the large renovation project on the central Place ​de Brouckere where a ​fire broke out early on Tuesday, a ‌spokesman ⁠for the local labour inspection service said.

Thomson Reuters
  • Facebook Share Icon
  • Twitter Share Icon
  • WhatsApp Share Icon
 
Follow : Google News Icon
Several Dead in Fire at Brussels Construction Site, Authorities Say
Several Dead in Fire at Brussels Construction Site, Authorities Say | Image: Reuters

Brussels: Several people have died ‌in a fire at a construction site in Brussels on Tuesday, ​with a search for six ​missing persons ongoing, local authorities ⁠said.

An unspecified number of ​bodies had been found in one ​of two elevators at the large renovation project on the central Place ​de Brouckere where a ​fire broke out early on Tuesday, a ‌spokesman ⁠for the local labour inspection service said.

He said it was unclear if these were the ​bodies ​of all ⁠six missing workers.

The local fire brigade said ​more than 200 workers ​had ⁠been on the site when the fire broke out and ⁠that ​three people had been ​taken to hospital.

Advertisement
Published By:
 Namya Kapur
Published On: