Several Dead in Fire at Military Base in Canada's Alberta; PM Carney Says 'Working With Local Authorities'

Ottawa: A massive fire broke out at Canadian Forces Base Wainwright in Alberta, leading to multiple casualties and injuries, CBC reported.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney expressed condolences to the families of the victims of the incident. He said that the Canadian government is working closely with the Government of Alberta and local authorities, and he is in close contact with the Premier of Alberta, Danielle Smith.

“A serious incident creating a major fire has occurred at CFB Wainwright, in Alberta. Our thoughts are with all the brave women and men affected. We are working closely with the Government of Alberta and local authorities. Premier Smith and I are in close contact, as are our relevant ministers and officials,” Carney posted on X.

According to CBC, Minister of National Defence David McGuinty has confirmed multiple fatalities and injuries.

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“The Canadian Armed Forces, the Department of National Defence, partners across the federal government, including public safety, are working with the government of Alberta and municipal governments to mobilise all necessary support,” the minister said.

“We are learning of a significant and tragic fire at CFB Wainwright today that is affecting many of our brave military personnel. Alberta’s government is in close contact with the Government of Canada and Prime Minister Mark Carney as this situation evolves. Thank you to the first responders and all those providing care and support to those affected,” Premier Smith posted on X.

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Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) is investigating the cause of the fire. According to the CBC, Wainwright RCMP statement via email read, “Early reports were that there was a fire at a training area. The RCMP sent numerous resources to assist. Our initial involvement is winding down, though we still have resources available if needed. Any further details regarding the incident will come from the Canadian Armed Forces.”