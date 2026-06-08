Several Indian Workers Killed in Tragic Dubai Minibus Collision

A devastating traffic collision in Dubai on Monday resulted in the deaths of multiple Indian workers after a minibus crashed into a stationary truck, local officials confirmed.

Dubai Police Reveal Cause of Fatal Crash

According to preliminary investigations by local law enforcement, a mechanical failure caused a truck to come to an abrupt halt right in the center of the road. Brigadier Juma Salem bin Suwaidan, Director of the General Department of Traffic at Dubai Police, explained the sequence of events in an official statement.

"The bus driver, who allegedly failed to pay attention and keep a safe distance, then rammed into the truck from behind," he said.

Indian Consulate Mobilizes Emergency Support

Following the tragedy, the Indian Consulate in Dubai immediately stepped in to coordinate relief efforts and issued a statement on X (formerly Twitter) to express their grief and outline their response. "Deeply saddened by the tragic road accident in Dubai that claimed the lives of several Indian workers. Our officials visited the hospital, met the injured Indians, and are working closely with local authorities to provide all possible assistance and support. Our heartfelt condolences and prayers are with the grieving families during this difficult time," the Indian Consulate in Dubai said in a post on X.

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