Several Injured in Germany After Car Strikes Crowd Near Hanover; Manhunt Underway

Hanover: Several people were injured late Monday night after a car deliberately drove into a group of individuals in Neustadt am Rübenberge, a town located northwest of Hanover in northern Germany. Authorities confirmed that four to five people sustained injuries ranging from minor to severe, though none are currently believed to be life-threatening.

According to a police spokesperson, the incident occurred shortly before midnight when a BMW was driven intentionally into a crowd gathered on the street. A nearby police patrol conducting routine traffic control observed the attack and intervened immediately to prevent further escalation. Officers at the scene fired shots at the vehicle as it attempted to plough into the group.

Following the gunfire, the occupants abandoned the damaged vehicle and fled the area on foot. Local law enforcement launched an immediate manhunt, cordoning off surrounding streets and deploying additional search teams to locate the suspects, who remain at large.

Physical evidence at the crime scene showed several damaged cars with bullet holes, flat tyres, and smashed windows. Preliminary findings from the ongoing investigation indicate that the individuals involved were known to one another, suggesting the targeted attack stemmed from a prior dispute rather than an act of random terrorism.

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