Several Killed In Apartment Building Fire In Belgium's Antwerp
The building, which has been evacuated, was home to more than 200 people.
- World News
- 1 min read
BRUSSELS: Several people were killed in a fire that broke out on Wednesday morning in an apartment block in the Belgian city of Antwerp, local police said on their website.
The local fire department received a call at 9:53 a.m. (0753 GMT) regarding a "raging fire" in the eighth floor of a 10-floor apartment block in the Linkeroever area of Antwerp, police said.
The building, which has been evacuated, was home to more than 200 people, the police said, adding that several people were injured.
"We ask local residents affected by the smoke to close windows and doors and, if necessary, switch off ventilation," police added.
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Several fire brigades from different districts were on site.