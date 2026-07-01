Several Killed In Apartment Building Fire In Belgium's Antwerp

BRUSSELS: Several people were killed in a ‌fire that broke out on Wednesday morning in an apartment block in the Belgian city of Antwerp, local police said ⁠on their website.

The local fire department received a call at 9:53 a.m. (0753 GMT) regarding a "raging fire" in the eighth floor of a 10-floor apartment block in the Linkeroever area of Antwerp, police said.

The ‌building, ⁠which has been evacuated, was home to more than 200 people, the police said, adding that several people were injured.

"We ⁠ask local residents affected by the smoke to close windows and doors ⁠and, if necessary, switch off ventilation," police added.

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