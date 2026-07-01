Republic World
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada

Several Killed In Apartment Building Fire In Belgium's Antwerp

The ‌building, ⁠which has been evacuated, was home to more than 200 people.

Thomson Reuters
  • Facebook Share Icon
  • Twitter Share Icon
  • WhatsApp Share Icon
 
Follow : Google News Icon
Republic world breaking news
Republic world breaking news | Image: Republic world breaking news

BRUSSELS: Several people were killed in a ‌fire that broke out on Wednesday morning in an apartment block in the Belgian city of Antwerp, local police said ⁠on their website.

The local fire department received a call at 9:53 a.m. (0753 GMT) regarding a "raging fire" in the eighth floor of a 10-floor apartment block in the Linkeroever area of Antwerp, police said.

The ‌building, ⁠which has been evacuated, was home to more than 200 people, the police said, adding that several people were injured.

"We ⁠ask local residents affected by the smoke to close windows and doors ⁠and, if necessary, switch off ventilation," police added.

Advertisement

Several fire brigades ⁠from different districts were on site.

Published By:
 Deepti Verma
Published On: