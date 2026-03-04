At Least 80 killed In US Strike on Iranian warship in Indian Ocean, Says Sri Lankan Minister. Is The Theatre of War Expanding? | Image: Pexels

Washington: At least ​80 were ‌people killed ​in a ​U.S. submarine strike ⁠on ​an Iranian ​warship in the ​Indian ​Ocean, Sri Lanka's ‌deputy ⁠foreign minister told local ​television ​on ⁠Wednesday.

The U.S. military carried out the strike and triggered a rescue for dozens of Iranian sailors by Sri Lanka's navy, three U.S. officials told Reuters on Wednesday.

One of the officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the issue, said the strike was carried out by a U.S. military submarine.

The U.S. strike triggered a distress call and the Sri Lankan armed forces launched a search and rescue operation. Sri Lankan authorities said they had rescued 32 people so far and recovered several bodies from the sea.

Sources in Sri Lanka's navy and defence ministry said the vessel had been attacked by a submarine and at least 101 people were missing in the incident that took place off Sri Lanka's Indian Ocean coast.

The defence sources said it was unclear who attacked the ship.

A Sri Lankan navy spokesman said the report of 101 people being missing was not true and rejected any reports on the cause of the ship sinking.

U.S. strikes on Iran's Navy is a central part of the war against Iran, launch by the United States on Saturday.