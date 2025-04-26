Sex Offender Jeffrey Epstein Accuser Virginia Giuffre Commits Suicide

Virginia Giuffre, who accused Jeffrey Epstein and Prince Andrew, says she has 'four days to live' after a car accident. | Image: X

Virginia Giuffre, the woman who had accused notorious sex offender Jeffery Epstein and Prince Andrew of sexual abuse, has died by suicide.

Virginia Giuffre died at her residence in Neergabby, Australia.

"It is with utterly broken hearts that we announce that Virginia passed away last night at her farm in Western Australia," her family statement said. "She lost her life to suicide, after being a lifelong victim of sexual abuse and sex trafficking.

"Virginia was a fierce warrior in the fight against sexual abuse and sex trafficking. She was the light that lifted so many survivors," the statement continued. “In the end, the toll of abuse is so heavy that it became unbearable for Virginia to handle its weight."

Earlier this month, Giuffre had claimed that she only had a few days to live after a severe car crash involving a school bus. On March 30, Giuffre posted an update on Instagram, sharing a photo of herself in a hospital bed with bruises on her face. She revealed that she had met an accident where a school bus hit her car at high speed.

“They’ve given me four days to live,” she wrote, explaining that she had gone into renal failure and was being transferred to a specialist hospital. Despite the grim prognosis, she said she was "ready to go" and hoped to see her children one last time.

While Giuffre’s claims about accident were alarming, Australian police stated they have no records of a crash involving a school bus in recent weeks.



Also Read: Who's Virginia Giuffre? Epstein and Prince Andrew Accuser Says She ‘Has 4 Days to Live’

Who Was Virginia Giuffre



Virginia Giuffre (née Roberts) was an American-Australian activist who supports victims of sex trafficking. She was one of the most vocal survivors of Jeffrey Epstein’s trafficking ring.

She founded a non-profit organization called Victims Refuse Silence, later renamed Speak Out, Act, Reclaim (SOAR), to help other survivors.

Giuffre has shared detailed accounts of her experiences with Epstein and his associate, Ghislaine Maxwell, in interviews with American and British media.

Giuffre’s Connection to Epstein

In the early 2000s, Virginia Giuffre met Ghislaine Maxwell while working as a spa attendant at Donald Trump ’s Mar-a-Lago club. Maxwell offered her a job as a traveling masseuse for Jeffrey Epstein, assuring her no experience was needed. When Giuffre arrived at Epstein’s Palm Beach home, she found him lying naked while Maxwell instructed her on how to massage him. Giuffre later stated that Epstein and Maxwell groomed her under the pretense of training her as a massage therapist.

Between 2000 and 2002, she traveled frequently between Epstein’s properties in Palm Beach, Manhattan, New Mexico, and his private island, Little Saint James. Epstein’s suicide put an end to his accusers’ hopes of holding him criminally accountable.

Allegations Against Prince Andrew