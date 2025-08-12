'Your Deceit Is Shameful': Israel Envoy To India Reuven Azar's Strong Rebuttal To Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Over Her 'Genocide' Claim

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Vs Israel Envoy To India Over Her 'Genocide' Claim | Image: ANI

Israel's Ambassador to India, Reuven Azar, has strongly criticized Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for accusing Israel of committing genocide, countering her claims with details from the conflict zone.

What Did Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Say?

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra accused Israel of committing genocide in a post on X, writing, "The Israeli state is committing genocide. It has murdered over 60,000 people, 18,430 of whom were children. It has starved hundreds to death, including many children, and is threatening to starve millions. Enabling these crimes by silence and inaction is a crime in itself."

She also questioned the Indian government's silence on the matter, stating, "It is shameful that the Indian government remains silent as Israel unleashes this devastation on the people of Palestine."

How Did Israeli Envoy Reuven Azar Respond To It?

In response, Reuven Azar wrote, "What is shameful is your deceit. Israel killed 25,000 Hamas terrorists. The terrible cost in human lives stems from Hamas’s heinous tactics of hiding behind civilians, shooting people trying to evacuate or receive assistance, and their rocket fire."

"Israel facilitated the delivery of 2 million tonnes of food into Gaza while Hamas tries to seize it, thereby creating hunger. Gaza's population has grown 450% in the last 50 years—hardly evidence of genocide," he added.

He concluded with an appeal: "Don’t buy Hamas’s numbers."

The war of words comes amid escalating violence and growing concerns over the humanitarian crisis and civilian casualties in the Gaza Strip.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's Previous Criticism Of Israel

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also condemned the killing of five Al Jazeera journalists in Gaza, calling it a "heinous crime" and accusing Israel of attempting to silence the truth through "violence and hatred."

In a post on X, she wrote, "The cold-blooded murder of five Al Jazeera journalists is yet another heinous crime committed on Palestinian soil. The immeasurable courage of those who dare to stand for the truth will never be broken by the violence and hatred of the Israeli state. In a world where much of the media is enslaved to power and commerce, these brave souls reminded us of what true journalism is. May they rest in peace."