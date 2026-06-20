‘Shameful, Obsessed, You’ll Be Quiet Now’: Israeli Envoy’s Fiery Outburst At UN Official Over Israel Blacklisting Goes Viral | WATCH

A tense United Nations hearing erupted into a shouting match after Israel's Ambassador to the UN, Danny Danon, publicly confronted senior UN officials over reports that placed Israel on UN blacklists related to conflict-related sexual violence and violations against children.

A video of the exchange, now widely circulating on X, shows Danon sparring with Vanessa Frazier, the UN Secretary-General's Special Representative for Children and Armed Conflict, during a UN event marking the International Day for the Elimination of Sexual Violence in Conflict.

The confrontation has reignited the bitter standoff between Israel and the UN amid growing international scrutiny over the Gaza conflict.

What Happened?

During the hearing, Danon launched a scathing attack on the UN, accusing it of being obsessed with targeting Israel and alleging bias in reports issued under UN Secretary-General António Guterres.

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"You caved to the secretary-general's obsession with targeting Israel," Danon said while demanding the resignation of UN Special Representative on Sexual Violence in Conflict Pramila Patten.

As Danon spoke, Vanessa Frazier interrupted and objected to what she described as personal attacks on UN officials, insisting that the findings in the reports were backed by verified evidence.

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The exchange quickly escalated.

"We are a member state, and you work for the UN, and you will be quiet now," Danon said in remarks captured on video that has since gone viral online.

Why Is Israel Angry?

The confrontation comes weeks after the UN added Israeli entities to its annual blacklist of parties suspected of committing conflict-related sexual violence.

The 2026 UN report cited verified cases involving Palestinian detainees and alleged patterns of sexual violence and degrading treatment. Israel has strongly denied the allegations and dismissed the findings as politically motivated.

Following the listing, Danon accused the UN of placing Israel alongside groups such as Hamas and ISIS and announced that Israel would sever ties with Secretary-General Guterres.

Another UN Report Adds To Tensions

The row has also been fuelled by the UN's latest Children and Armed Conflict report, which found a sharp rise in violations against Palestinian children and warned that Israeli settler groups could face future blacklisting. The report documented thousands of violations and described the situation in Gaza as deeply alarming.

Israel has rejected the report, accusing the UN of relying on biased and incomplete information.

Viral Video Sparks Debate

The footage of the confrontation has drawn strong reactions online, with supporters of Israel praising Danon's aggressive defence of his country, while critics accused him of attempting to silence a UN official presenting documented findings.

The clash underscores the widening rift between Israel and the United Nations at a time when international scrutiny of the Gaza war and its humanitarian consequences continues to intensify.