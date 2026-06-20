Chilling CCTV Footage Captures Leopard Entering IIT Bombay Campus, Attacking and Dragging a Dog Away | WATCH

New Delhi: Panic gripped the IIT Bombay campus after a leopard was spotted inside the staff hostel area, where it attacked and killed a stray dog brutally.

The chilling incident was captured on CCTV, which shows the leopard moving through the hostel area before targeting the dog in a swift attack.

Watch the Video Here:

In the video, the leopard can be seen entering the area during the night and approaching the dog. Within seconds, the leopard pounces on the animal and overpowers it.

Further, it shows the leopard dragging the dog away before disappearing from the spot.

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The video has since gone viral on social media, drawing widespread attention and concern.

Following the incident, anxiety has spread among residents of the IIT Bombay campus, particularly those living in the staff hostel area.

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Leopard Sightings Not Uncommon

IIT Bombay is located adjacent to the Sanjay Gandhi National Park, a habitat known for its leopard population and leopards occasionally stray into nearby residential areas in search of food, particularly stray animals.