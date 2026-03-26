'She Looks 22 Years Old, Good Genes!': Trump's Highly Awkward Remarks On DHS Secretary's Wife Goes Viral

Washington DC: In a highly-awkward conversation, US President Donald Trump commented on the youthful appearance of Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin's wife, Christie, during Mullin's swearing-in ceremony at the White House, telling the room she “looks like she's about 22 years old.”

‘Good Genetics In Family’

During the ceremony, Trump said, “It is a great day for me because I have lot of confidence in this gentleman….Markwayne, congratulation...great man…Let me also thank Mullin's beautiful family. Christie, thank you.” Calling the family “beautiful”, Trump said there is “good genetics” in the Mullin family.

"I want to thank the family, because without the family, he's not here. He's a different person, and that goes especially for Mom, who looks like she's about 22 years old," Trump said. “I don't know. I see these kids, but she looks very young. But it's a great couple. Congratulations to you both," the President further said.

Mullin family

Christie Mullin, who is 48 years old, appeared amused by the comment. She was seen laughing and placing her hand over her heart. Trump went on to praise the couple, who met in high school in Westville, Oklahoma, and have been married for nearly 29 years.

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Christie Mullin co-chairs the America First Policy Institute, a conservative policy think tank. She also coaches girls' gymnastics and holds a second-degree black belt in karate.

The age-related compliment is a familiar joke within the Mullin family. In a 2022 Instagram post on Christie's birthday, Markwayne captioned a photo of the couple with: “Christie turned 24 for the 20th time today!”