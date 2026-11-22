New Delhi: US President Donald Trump has praised former White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, calling her a “big problem” as his administration continues to face difficulties finding a suitable replacement for her. Trump also made a light-hearted remark about Leavitt prioritising her newborn baby over him after stepping down from her high-profile position to spend more time with her family.

Trump made the remarks during an appearance on Saturday, November 21, on a programme hosted by former White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany. Speaking about Leavitt's departure, the US President said she had been exceptionally good at her job, making it difficult for the administration to find someone who could match her performance.

“Karoline was fantastic; she's a problem. She's a big problem. I told her that,” Trump said.

Explaining the challenge of finding her successor, Trump added, “She was so good. Who the hell do you put in there, right? That mouthpiece was spinning.”

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Trump also joked about Leavitt's decision to prioritise her children over her responsibilities at the White House, saying, “She loves the baby more than she loves me, that's terrible, but she's doing great.”

He further praised her association with Fox News and predicted that she would become a prominent face on the network.

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Why Karoline Leavitt Left The White House

Leavitt, 28, announced her decision to step down as White House Press Secretary in August 2026, citing her desire to devote more time to her family and two young children.

She welcomed her second child, a daughter named Viviana, on May 1, 2026. The youngest person ever to serve as White House Press Secretary had taken maternity leave in late April before returning to work. However, she subsequently decided that the demanding responsibilities of the position made it difficult to give her children the attention she wanted.

In her announcement, Leavitt described welcoming a child while serving as White House Press Secretary as the “most rewarding yet challenging season” of her life.

She had served as Trump's spokesperson since January 2025 and became one of the administration's most prominent public defenders. During her tenure, she regularly addressed reporters at White House briefings and defended the President's policies and decisions.

Following her departure, Leavitt moved into a new role as a Fox News contributor, with appearances on the network beginning in November.

White House Struggles To Find Leavitt's Successor

Leavitt's departure has created a challenge for the Trump administration as it attempts to establish a permanent replacement for the position.

Trump appointed conservative commentator Katie Zacharia to take over the role in October. However, her tenure lasted just five days, from October 12 to October 16, making it the shortest stint by a White House Press Secretary.

Zacharia subsequently denied that she had been fired. Trump had also publicly suggested that she did not have to continue in the position if she did not want to.

The White House has remained without a permanent press secretary for 81 of the 86 days following Leavitt's departure, with officials yet to settle on a suitable replacement.

Trump had also floated the possibility of UFC president Dana White taking up the position. White appeared at the White House briefing room podium on November 9 after Trump invited him, but indicated that he was not interested in the job, saying he had “zero political aspirations”.

During his latest appearance, Trump said around 100 people were interested in becoming the next White House Press Secretary. However, he acknowledged that finding someone capable of matching Leavitt's performance was proving difficult.