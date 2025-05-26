'Our Unity, Togetherness': Erdogan Hails Pakistan-Turkey Ties as Shehbaz Sharif Thanks Him for 'Resolute Support' Against India

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Sunday and thanked him for “his resolute support to Pakistan” amid military tensions between India and Pakistan.

This was Sharif’s first meeting with Erdoğan following the successful execution of India’s Operation Sindoor against Pakistan.

"Had the honor of meeting my dear brother President Reccep Tayipp Erdogan in Istanbul this evening. Thanked him for his resolute support to Pakistan in the recent Pakistan India standoff which resulted in Pakistan's overwhelming victory Alhamdolillah! Conveyed the sentiments of gratitude from the people of Pakistan to their Turkish brothers and sisters," Shehbaz Sharif wrote on his X handle.

Hailing the Pakistan-Türkiye friendship, he further wrote, "We also reviewed the ongoing progress of our multifaceted bilateral engagements particularly in trade and investment and reaffirmed our resolve to continue working closely to further strengthen these unshakable bonds of brotherhood and cooperation. Long live Pakistan Turkiye Friendship."

Erdoğan also responded to the Pakistan Prime Minister’s message, stating that they had further strengthened their “unbreakable ties.”

"Today, I was very pleased to host the Prime Minister of Pakistan, my dear friend Mr. Shahbaz Sharif, and his esteemed delegation in Istanbul. We discussed many critical issues, primarily economy, trade, and security. We confirmed and strengthened our will to strengthen the deep-rooted historical, human, and political relations between Turkey and Pakistan in every field. As my dear brother @CMShehbaz stated, we have further strengthened the unbreakable ties, cooperation, solidarity, and brotherhood between our countries and peoples. I convey my most heartfelt affection to my Pakistani brothers through Mr. Sharif. I thank him and his delegation for his visit. May God make our unity, togetherness, and brotherhood permanent," he wrote on his X handle in Turkish.

The meeting also comes amid Turkey's condemnation of India's Operation Sindoor and its military support to Pakistan in the tension with India.

Operation Sindoor was launched in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack which killed 26 people.