Operation Sindoor: Shehbaz Sharif Tweets, Admits India Launched Strikes In Pakistan, PoK

New Delhi: Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has admitted that India has carried out a series of precision air strikes in his country and Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK). Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that Pakistan has every right to respond forcefully to India's action.

A while ago, the Indian Defence Ministry in an official statement announced that country's armed forces launched ‘OPERATION SINDOOR’, hitting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir from where terrorist attacks against India have been planned and directed.

The government said that a total of nine sites have been targeted in Pakistan and Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK).

“Our actions have been focused, measured and non-escalatory in nature. No Pakistani military facilities have been targeted. India has demonstrated considerable restraint in selection of targets and method of execution. These steps come in the wake of the barbaric Pahalgam terrorist attack in which 25 Indians and one Nepali citizen were murdered. We are living up to the commitment that those responsible for this attack will be held accountable,” the Defence Ministry added.

There will be detailed briefing on ‘OPERATION SINDOOR’, later today, the ministry added.

The Indian forces had selected the location for strikes with the intent of targeting top Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar leadership for their role in sponsoring terrorist activities in india.