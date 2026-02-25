‘She’s Wearing Saffron’: Netanyahu’s Playful Gesture To PM Modi On Tel Aviv Tarmac Goes Viral | WATCH

Tel Aviv: A candid moment between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is drawing attention online after Netanyahu shared a video welcoming the Indian PM to Tel Aviv on Wednesday.

In the clip posted by Netanyahu, he is seen greeting PM Modi warmly upon touchdown. In a lighter exchange, the Israeli Prime Minister points towards the saffron-coloured outfit worn by his wife, Sara Netanyahu, and tells PM Modi, “She’s wearing saffron,” in an apparent gesture of symbolic camaraderie.

Netanyahu is also heard telling his wife, “Modi is a wonderful leader,” as the three share smiles on the tarmac, creating what many online have described as a warm and personal diplomatic moment.

The video, which quickly gained traction on social media, captures a relaxed exchange before the formal engagements begin, underscoring the personal rapport between PM Modi and Netanyahu.

Modi’s visit to Israel comes amid a packed diplomatic schedule, with bilateral discussions, strategic cooperation talks and key meetings lined up. However, it was this spontaneous “saffron vibes” moment in Tel Aviv that set the tone for the visit, blending symbolism with statesmanship.

PM Modi arrived in Israel for a two-day state visit, where he was warmly received by his Netanyahu and his wife.

In a post on X, PM Modi expressed optimism about his visit and said he looked forward to engaging in bilateral discussions and fruitful outcomes that strengthen the India-Israel friendship.

"Landed in Israel. I am extremely honoured to be received by Prime Minister Netanyahu and Mrs. Netanyahu at the airport. I look forward to engaging in bilateral discussions and fruitful outcomes that strengthen the India-Israel friendship," he wrote.

On PM's arrival, MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a post on X that this is PM Modi's second visit to Israel in nine years, and he was accorded a special guard of honour.

"Israel is an important partner of India across strategic and technological domains, with deep cooperation in science and technology, innovation, defence and agriculture. The relationship is anchored in mutual trust, shared priorities and a growing convergence in futuristic technologies", the post further added.

Ahead of his departure, PM Modi, in a statement, described the visit as an opportunity to further deepen the two nations' "robust and multifaceted Strategic Partnership."

"India and Israel share a robust and multifaceted Strategic Partnership that has witnessed remarkable growth and dynamism in recent years," the statement added, highlighting the trajectory of bilateral ties between the two nations.

The streets of Jerusalem carried a familiar buzz with tricolours tucked into shopfronts, community leaders coordinating welcome gatherings, and conversations in Hindi echoing through neighbourhoods where the Indian community forms a visible presence ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's arrival.

During his visit, the PM is scheduled to meet President Isaac Herzog and would also address the Knesset, becoming the first Indian Prime Minister to do so.

Ahead of his address at the Israeli Parliament - Knesset, PM Modi will hold a brief meeting with Netanyahu today.

"I will also have the honour of becoming the first Indian Prime Minister to address the Israeli Parliament, Knesset, an occasion that would be a tribute to the strong parliamentary and democratic ties that bind our two nations," he said.