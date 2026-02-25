Updated 25 February 2026 at 16:35 IST
PM Narendra Modi Israel Visit LIVE: PM Modi Lands in Israel, Received by Netanyahu and Wife at Airport
Prime Minister Narendra Modi begins his two-day visit to Israel, arriving in Tel Aviv with a ceremonial welcome. Track his address to the Knesset, talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, meeting with President Isaac Herzog, defence and trade discussions, and key developments from the high-profile visit on republicworld.com
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in Tel Aviv for a two-day state visit to Israel, marking a significant step in strengthening bilateral ties amid evolving geopolitical dynamics in the Middle East. During the visit, PM Modi is set to address the Knesset—becoming the first Indian leader to do so—hold delegation-level talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and meet President Isaac Herzog. Defence cooperation, trade expansion, and regional security are expected to dominate discussions. Stay with us for LIVE updates, key speeches, official statements, and major takeaways from PM Modi’s Israel visit on republicworld.com.
25 February 2026 at 16:35 IST
Netanyahu Receives PM Modi at Tel Aviv Airport
PM Narendra Modi Israel Visit LIVE: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, along with his wife Sara Netanyahu, at the airport to welcome PM Narendra Modi.
25 February 2026 at 16:24 IST
PM Narendra Modi lands in Israel
PM Narendra Modi Israel Visit LIVE: At the invitation of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will embark on a two-day state visit to Israel from February 25 to 26, 2026.
