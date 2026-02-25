PM Narendra Modi Israel Visit LIVE: PM Modi Lands in Israel, Received by Netanyahu and Wife at Airport

PM Narendra Modi Israel Visit LIVE: PM Modi Arrives in Tel Aviv, To Address Knesset & Hold Talks With Netanyahu | Image: Republic

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in Tel Aviv for a two-day state visit to Israel, marking a significant step in strengthening bilateral ties amid evolving geopolitical dynamics in the Middle East. During the visit, PM Modi is set to address the Knesset—becoming the first Indian leader to do so—hold delegation-level talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and meet President Isaac Herzog. Defence cooperation, trade expansion, and regional security are expected to dominate discussions. Stay with us for LIVE updates, key speeches, official statements, and major takeaways from PM Modi’s Israel visit on republicworld.com.