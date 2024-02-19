Updated February 19th, 2024 at 10:20 IST
Shirtless Passenger Onboard Bangkok-London Flight Punches Air Steward, Destroys Toilet | Video
New Delhi: Another incident of disruptive behaviour of a flyer onboard a flight was reported as chaos ensued on a Bangkok-Heathrow Thai flight after a British man created ruckus and punched an air steward in the face.
According to sources, the ruckus took place after the shirtless unruly passenger destroyed a toilet on the flight. A video has surfaced online wherein the man can be seen acting violently and punching the flight attendant. He punched him so hard that he fell down. The video was shared by a user @thaimythbuster on social media platform X.
The incident is said to have taken place on February 7. Stunned by his violent behaviour, his co-passengers tried to calm him down and finally managed to tie his hands. The entire incident of the passenger shouting, and “smashing up” things was captured on camera by a fellow passenger.
Upon reaching London, the authorities arrested the unruly flyer. Meanwhile, the air crew was provided medical treatment.
