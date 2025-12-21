Shirtless Pedophile At Arms Length Of Tiny Child: Shocking Photo Drop From Epstein Files

New Delhi: Shocking photos from the first tranche of the Epstein Files released on December 19 (Friday) has set off a global storm. The snapshots released point towards a web of relations involving high profile individuals who had links with Jeffrey Epstein, a convicted child sex trafficker.

Among the thousands of photos which are now in public domain, a disturbing photo showing the notorious pedophile, shirtless, sitting on a couch, at arms length from a minor child, has filled people with disgust. The child's leg with her shoe on, can be seen just appearing in the picture frame as Epstein smiles and poses for the camera, points to the sickness of the sex scandal. In another photo, Epstein seems to be smiling and looking at the direction of at the child.

While it is not clear who the child may be and in what context the photo was taken, its inclusion among the thousands of documents released by the US Department of Justice under the Epstein Files Transparency Act, points towards the cruelty of the sex racket.

1996 Child Porn FBI Report

Meanwhile, a three-decade-old FBI complaint against Epstein has come under the spotlight, after being featured in the files released by the DOJ. The FBI complaint was filed by artist Maria Farmer, one of the earliest known accusers of Epstein. The report from 1996 detailed serious claims of intimidation, theft and suspected sexual exploitation of minors.

Advertisement

The FBI report, which blurred the woman's name, read, “Complainant stated that she is a professional artist and took pictures of her younger sisters, aged 12 and 14 years old, for her own personal art work. Epstein stole the photos and their negatives and is believed to have sold the pictures to potential buyers. EPSTEIN at the time requested ----- to take pictures of young girls at swimming pools. EPSTEIN is now threatening ----- that if she tells anyone about the photos he with burn her house down."

“They should be ashamed…They harmed all of these little girls,” she said. Farmer's lawyer Jennifer Freeman said, "Had the government done their job, and properly investigated Maria’s report, over 1,000 victims could have been spared and 30 years of trauma avoided."

Advertisement