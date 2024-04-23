Advertisement

A Chinese woman visiting Indonesia as a tourist died after falling 250 feet into an active volcano at the Ijen Volcano Park. She was 31. The woman, identified as Huang Lihong, was reportedly taking pictures when she slipped into the volcano. Her picture moments before her death while striking a pose has gone viral on social media.

Lihong and her husband Zhang Yong were reportedly on a guided tour to Ijen in East Java to catch a glimpse of the famed "blue fire" volcano. She had reportedly been warned by tourist guides not to stand too close to the edge of the live volcano. Unfortunately, she lost her balance and fell into the volcano. The woman’s body was retrieved by rescuers after two hours.

The police have classified her death as an accident. Lihong’s body was to be transported to Bali and flown back to China.

Indonesia is known for its active volcanoes, over 130. It is advisable for tourists to be safe around the volcanoes. The Ijen Volcano Park is also famous as Kawah Ijen. It is known for its ‘blue fire’, which visually looks stunning. The phenomemon occurs due to burning sulfur. It is a UNESCO World Biosphere Reserve in East Java in Indonesia.