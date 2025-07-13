Shocking! Hindu Scrap Dealer Lynched with Concrete Slabs in Bangladesh; Attackers Dance on His Body After Death

Protests erupt after a Hindu trader was beaten to death in Bangladesh | Image: ANI

Dhaka: In the latest incident of violence against Hindus in crisis-hit Bangladesh, a Hindu trader was beaten to death with concrete slabs.

The incident occurred on July 9 at Rojoni Ghosh Lane near Mitford Hospital in the Old Dhaka area, reportedly following a business dispute.

In a horrifying turn, a video of the incident that surfaced online on Thursday showed the attackers dancing on the body of the victim, Lal Chand Sohag, after his death.

The video of the brutal killing has gone viral on social media.

Five people have been arrested in connection with the killing of the scrap trader, following a nationwide combing operation launched by the authorities.

Home Affairs Adviser to the interim government, Lieutenant General (retd) Jahangir Alam Chowdhury, described the incident as “extremely tragic and barbaric,” stating, “Such incidents have no place in a civilized society.”

“The government believes criminals are criminals. No criminal will be spared regardless of their political affiliation. No criminal will get shelter,” he said, after some media reports suggested that members of the youth wing of former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia’s Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) may have been involved in the heinous crime.

The Home Affairs Adviser also said that the government is taking steps to move the murder case to the Speedy Trial Tribunal.

The lynching has sparked outrage across the country. On Saturday, hundreds of students took to the streets to condemn the incident and accused the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government of failing to control mob violence.

A case of murder was filed on Thursday at Kotwali Police Station by Lal Chand Sohag’s sister, according to a report by Prothom Alo.