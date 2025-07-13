Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said on Sunday that he had discussed with his staff the plan to hold a meeting with doctors from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi regarding the future course of treatment for the Fakir Mohan (FM) Autonomous College student who attempted self-immolation in protest against alleged sexual harassment by an assistant professor.

"The student is currently receiving treatment at AIIMS Bhubaneswar. Her condition is very critical, and a dedicated medical team has been assembled to care for her. She is being treated following protocols from AIIMS Delhi. Today, I discussed with the team the possibility of holding a virtual meeting with doctors from AIIMS Delhi. The meeting will focus on enhancing her treatment and exploring avenues for further improvement," CM Majhi told reporters in Bhubaneswar.

Reaffirming the government’s commitment to taking the incident "very seriously," the Chief Minister said that the medical team has been directed to issue two health bulletins daily. He also stated that further measures will be taken based on the findings of the inquiry committee.

"The next 24 hours are crucial for the patient. If necessary, we are prepared to airlift her. The inquiry team has already begun its investigation. Whatever the outcome of the report, the government will act decisively. We’ve also instructed the medical team to issue two bulletins a day. Initial actions have been taken, and more will follow after the report," he said.

Odisha Govt To Bear Cost Of Medical Treatment

Earlier, Odisha Education Minister Suryabanshi Suraj announced that the state government would bear the entire cost of the student’s medical treatment.

The minister, who visited AIIMS to meet the victim, confirmed that a high-level committee has been formed to investigate the incident. He assured that strict action would follow based on the committee’s findings.

"A high-level committee has been formed to probe this incident. The team has already left Bhubaneswar to begin its investigation, and strict action will be taken based on their report. I visited AIIMS, and I will be going again today. We are closely monitoring her condition and exploring all possibilities for her recovery. The government will cover all medical expenses. Today, the Health Minister will accompany us, and we will also speak with her parents," he said.

Calling the incident "unfortunate," the minister confirmed that both the Head of Department (HoD) and the Principal of FM Autonomous College in Balasore have been suspended. The accused teacher has been arrested and is currently in police custody.

"This is a deeply unfortunate case, and we are handling it with utmost sensitivity. The HoD and Principal have been suspended, and the accused has been taken into custody," he added.

Student Suffered Over 90% Burns: AIIMS Bhubaneswar

Dr. Ashutosh Biswas, Director of AIIMS Bhubaneswar, on Sunday assured that the medical team is providing the best possible care to the victim.

"She was admitted yesterday in a critical state. Currently, she is on a ventilator in the ICU, with burn injuries covering 90–95% of her body. We are doing our utmost. A multidisciplinary committee has been formed to oversee her critical care," Dr. Biswas told ANI.

Committee Formed To Investigate Case, Accused Arrested

The Odisha Higher Education Department formed a committee on Saturday to thoroughly investigate the sexual harassment allegations against Samira Kumar Sahu, Assistant Professor at FM Autonomous College. This followed the self-immolation attempt by the student.

Balasore Police confirmed the arrest of the accused and stated that prima facie evidence links him to the case.

"In the case of the female student who attempted self-immolation, prima facie evidence has been found against the teacher. He has been arrested and produced before the court. The student had lodged a complaint with the Internal Complaints Committee on June 30," Balasore SP Raj Prasad said.

"We are awaiting the findings of the inquiry report. Accountability will be ensured for anyone found guilty," he added.

Following the incident, the Higher Education Department suspended both the Assistant Professor and the Principal of FM Autonomous College.

NCW Demands Action

The National Commission For Women has also demanded stern action against the accused and all necessary support to the victim.