Texas: A woman from Texas faced a terrifying ordeal after learning that she was undergoing intense chemotherapy for an illness she had never had.

Lisa Monk, 39, had successful surgery to remove a tumour from her spleen during her initial treatment for probable kidney stones in 2022.

Monk had her spleen checked at three separate labs before being transferred to a fourth, where it was found to be positive for clear cell angiosarcoma, a deadly cancer.

According to her video post, ‘It was a blood vessel type of cancer found in the spleen, and he told me that the most optimistic thing he could say was to give me 15 months’.

Given only 15 months to live, Monk started an intensive chemotherapy regimen, despite the physical and mental toll. She underwent several rounds of therapy, which resulted in hair loss, vomiting, and other severe symptoms.

Monk's life was turned upside down during a regular appointment in April when she discovered she had never had cancer. It was further revealed that the pathology report was inaccurate.

Monk recalled feeling a mix of shock and amazement as her doctor gave the news. The unsettling discovery that she had been subjected to rigorous therapies made her devastated.