Shooting at a South Carolina State University Residence Complex Kills 2 and Wounds 1

Orangeburg: Two people are dead and one person wounded after a shooting at a South Carolina State University residential complex, the university said, prompting a nearly eight-hour lockdown that was lifted early Friday.

University officials have not confirmed the victims’ identities or the condition of the person wounded, the school said in a news release Thursday night.

The school put the campus in Orangeburg on lockdown at about 9:15 p.m. when a report of the shooting came in. The lockdown was lifted about 5 a.m. Friday, the university said in a news release.

Kaya Mack had just finished making a food delivery on campus when she heard gunshots and saw lots of police officers coming through a gate.

She said she wasn’t sure where the shots were coming from.

“Their loud sirens kind of shook me,” she told WLTX-TV. “We were looking around, me and other people on campus, we’re all looking around like ‘What’s going on?’”

Investigators were on site, and law enforcement was patrolling the campus and areas nearby. The university said it asked the State Law Enforcement Division to investigate the shooting. An email seeking comment was sent to an agency spokesperson.